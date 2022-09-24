NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling window To Close Tomorrow, Enter Choices for Round 1 at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling window of NET PG counselling for round 1 tomorrow i.e 25th September 2022. Candidates who had registered for NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling can enter their choices and confirm the colleges by 11:55 pm tomorrow at mcc.nic.in.

Also, the verification of candidates will be done by institutes by today on 24th September while the NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on 28th September 2022. Earlier, MCC has closed the registration window for NEET PG counselling 2022 process AIQ round 1 on 23rd September.

How To Fill Choices for NEET PG Counselling 2022?

As soon as candidates fill their courses and colleges, they must lock their choices by tomorrow from 3 to 11:55 pm. With NEET PG 2022 counselling, 26,168 Doctor of medicine (MD) seats, 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 922 postgraduate diploma seats, and 1,338 seats for the DNB CET will be allotted to the eligible candidates. Go through the steps to know how to fill and lock choices for NEET PG counselling 2022 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on NEET PG Counselling and login with roll number and password.

3rd Step - Now, Fill the choices and college for NEET PG seat allotment, candidates have to click on the + button to add a new choice.

4th Step - To rearrange the order of choices, candidates can drag the same as per their preference.

5th Step - Click on save and next to lock the choices.

6th Step - Also, they can take a printout of their filled and locked choices for future use.

NEET PG 2022 Seats Withdrawal

Recently, MCC has released two lists regarding the withdrawal of seats from the round 1 seat matrix of NEET PG medical seats. The PG medical seats have been removed from Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana, BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Assam.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Seats removed from 2 colleges, Clarification issued by MCC on NRI Seats, Check details here