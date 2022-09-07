NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (Released): Round 1 Registration from 15 Sept, Check NEET PG, MDS Schedule

NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Round 1
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET PG Registration/ Payment
|
15th to 23rd September 2022
|
Choice filling/ Locking
|
20th to 25th September 2022
|
Verification
|
23rd to 24th September 2022
|
NEET PG Seat allotment
|
26th to 27th September 2022
|
Result
|
28th September 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
29th September to 4th October 2022
NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Round 2
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration/ Payment
|
10th to 14th October 2022
|
NEET UG Choice filling/ Locking
|
11th to 14th October 2022
|
Verification
|
14th to 16th October 2022
|
Seat allotment
|
17th to 18th October 2022
|
Result
|
19th October
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
20th to 26th October 2022
NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Mop-up Round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration/ Payment
|
31st October to 4th November 2022
|
Choice filling/ Locking
|
1st to 5th November 2022
|
Verification
|
4th to 6th November 2022
|
Seat allotment
|
7th to 8th November 2022
|
Result
|
9th November 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
10th to 14th November 2022
NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Stray vacancy round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat allotment process
|
15th to 16th November 2022
|
Result
|
17th November 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
18th to 21st November 2022
Also Read: NEET Counselling 2022: Will NEET Counselling Get Delayed due to NMC’s renewal of Medical Colleges? Details Here