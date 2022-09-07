NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (Released): Round 1 Registration from 15 Sept, Check NEET PG, MDS Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) and Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). As per the official schedule, NEET PG/MDS registration counselling for round 1 will begin on 15th September 2022. They can register for NEET counselling 2022 on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Based on NEET PG MDS 2022 counselling, 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats will be offered.

NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Round 1