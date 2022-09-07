    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (Released): Round 1 Registration from 15 Sept, Check NEET PG, MDS Schedule

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) and Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). As per the official schedule, NEET PG/MDS registration counselling for round 1 will begin on 15th September 2022. They can register for NEET counselling 2022 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. 
     
    Based on NEET PG MDS 2022 counselling, 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats will be offered. 

    NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Round 1 

     

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET PG Registration/ Payment

    15th to 23rd September 2022

    Choice filling/ Locking

    20th to 25th September 2022

    Verification

    23rd to 24th September 2022

    NEET PG Seat allotment

    26th to 27th September 2022

    Result

    28th September 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    29th September to 4th October 2022

    NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Round 2

    Events 

    Dates 

    Registration/ Payment

    10th to 14th October 2022

    NEET UG Choice filling/ Locking

    11th to 14th October 2022

    Verification

    14th to 16th October 2022

    Seat allotment

    17th to 18th October 2022

    Result

    19th October

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    20th to 26th October 2022

    NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Mop-up Round

    Events 

    Dates 

    Registration/ Payment

    31st October to 4th November 2022

    Choice filling/ Locking

    1st to 5th November 2022

    Verification

    4th to 6th November 2022

    Seat allotment

    7th to 8th November 2022

    Result

    9th November 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    10th to 14th November 2022

    NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule For Stray vacancy round

    Events 

    Dates 

    Seat allotment process

    15th to 16th November 2022

    Result

    17th November 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    18th to 21st November 2022

     

