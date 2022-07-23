NEET PG Counselling 2022 Likely to begin from 1st Sept, Complete Schedule Expected Soon on mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the latest update, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Counselling is likely to begin soon. The latest update shared by PTI news agency suggests that the NEET PG Counselling 2022 is expected to get underway from 1st Sept 2022. Officially, the exam authority has not given any update regarding the start date for NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process. However, PTI has quoted an official from Medical Counselling Committee as saying that the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process will begin soon, most likely by Sept 2022.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule Soon on mcc.nic.in

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 is held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to streamline the admission process and seat allotment for PG entrance examination. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health is in charge of conducting the counselling in online mode. The counselling process is held to streamline the admission process to All India Quota - AIQ seats in medical and dental colleges across India.

Inspection On to Assess New AIQ Seats

Generally, NEET PG Exam for admission to postgraduate medical programmes is held in January with its counselling process beginning in March. However, for 2022 session, due to the pandemic, NEET PG 2022 Counselling has been delayed and is expected to begin in Sept 2022. The media report also mentions that National Medical Commission (NMC) is currently undertaking inspection of the medical colleges and will be issuing clearance and permission letters to them by 15th August 2022 for the next session. During the inspection process, new seats that may fall under the All India Quota are being identified and will be included in the counselling process from 1st Round itself.

In related news, MCC is also expected to hold a Special Counselling Round for NEET SS 2022 Exam for the 748 seats which still remain vacant across different institutions. The special mop-up round of NEET SS Counselling 2022 is expected to held from 26th July 2022.

