    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Registrations to close today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

    The Medical Counselling Committee will close the mop-up round counselling registration process today. Complete the registration and choice-filling process through the link available here.

    Updated: Nov 5, 2022 15:04 IST
    NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round
    NEET PG 2022: Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations for the Mop-Up Round today. Students eligible for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website to complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round registrations. 

    Mop Up round is conducted for admissions to the Postgraduate Medical programmes offered in the medical colleges in the country. Candidates who were unable to secure admission during the first two rounds of counselling can participate in the Mop-Up round. 

    NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round through the direct link available here. 

    Notification - Click Here

    Registration Link - Click Here

    The link for choice filling for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round will also be closing today. Candidates eligible for the mop-up round must make sure to enter the choices for the allotment process in the order of preference they wish to get the seats allotted. The Mop-Up round allotment results will be declared on November 9, 2022. 

    NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration and Choice Filling

    Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the Mop-Up Registration and choice-filling process today. Students can complete the mop-up round registration and choice-filling procedure by following the steps provided here. 

    Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Portal

    Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Counselling Link

    Step 3: Click on the registration link given

    Step 4: Enter the choices in the link given

    Step 5: Upload documents and save the changes

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

