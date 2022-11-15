NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Choice Filling Dates Extended to Nov 16, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling and Locking for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round. Candidates can now complete their NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling procedure until November 16, 2022. As per the notification, students can complete the Choice Locking process from 2 PM to 5 PM on November 16, 2022.

The dates for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up round has been extended as per the directions from the Supreme Court which stated that all states and union territories have to complete the second round of state counselling by November 16, 2022. The notification further states that the data after needs to be submitted to MCC for uploading.

Mop-Up Choice Filling - Click Here

Candidates can complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Choice filling procedure through the link on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG 2022 Choice filling details for the Mop-Up round through the direct link provided here.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Notification - Click Here

Those who wish to edit their choices can click on the ‘Choice Unlock’ option provided. The NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered by the students in the choice-filling process. When entering the choice of course and college for the mop-up round candidates need to keep in mind to enter the choices based on their preference of course and college.

After the deadline for the counselling choice filling, the Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the Mop-Up round allotment result. Candidates allotted seats in the Mop-Up round can visit the allotted colleges to complete the admission and document verification process.

