NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Provisional List Released at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round provisional list. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure can check the results through the link available on the official website.

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round provisional list consists of a list of candidates who have joined the colleges allotted in the Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022. According to the notification released, all the candidates who have reported to the allotted colleges and have taken admission in the mop-up round must make sure that their name is given in the list and in case the name of any joined candidate is not included, they are to contact the allotted colleges and ensure that the admission process is completed online.

Candidates who have completed the admissions in the mop-up round can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the provisional mop-up list is also available here.

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result - Click Here

How to check the NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round Provisional List

The NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round provisional list is available as a PDF document. To download the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round provisional list candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Mop-Up round provisional list link

Step 3: The provisional list with the names of the students will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round provisional list for further reference

MCC will begin the registration process for the stray vacancy round from tomorrow - November 26, 2022. Candidates eligible to apply for the stray vacancy can check the details on the official website.

