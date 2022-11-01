NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Mop Up Starts, Apply at mcc.nic.in till 4 Nov

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration for the mop-up round today in online mode. Candidates can complete the NEET PG counselling mop-up round registration 2022 at mcc.nic.in.

The last date for NEET PG counselling registration for mop-up round is 4th November 2022. Earlier, the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration was scheduled to begin on 31st October, however, the MCC rescheduled it due to the offline admission of some candidates in the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions.

NEET PG Counselling Registration for Mop-Up Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round?

To register for NEET PG counselling mop-up round, candidates will have to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. Go through the steps below to know how to register for NEET PG counselling 2022 for mop-up round -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2022 registration link for mop-up round.

3rd Step - Register by entering the required details.

4th Step - Now, log in and enter personal details and pay the registration fee.

5th Step - Now, submit the NEET PG counselling registration.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling and Locking

The NEET PG counselling choice-locking process will begin on 5th November 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be conducted from 4th to 6th November 2022. The NEET PG seat allotment will begin from 7th to 8th November and the result will be announced on 9th November 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022

Through NEET PG 2022 counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. NEET PG seat allotment is done based on the preferences of colleges as well as specialities, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.