NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration For Round 2 Starts Today, Apply for PG Medical Admission at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration for NEET PG counselling for round 2 from today. Candidates can complete the NEET PG counselling registration 2022 at mcc.nic.in. The last date for NEET PG counselling registration and payment of fees is 14th October 2022. After this round, only two rounds of NEET PG Counselling will be left - Mop Up Round and Online Stray Vacancy.

NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration for round 2 today soon. Candidates who were not allotted any seat in round 1 or did not receive a desirable seat, can register for the NEET PG round 2 counselling in online mode. Candidates allotted the seat will have to report at the allotted institute within the stipulated time.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates NEET PG Counselling Registration 10th October 2022 Last date to register 14th October 2022 (12 PM) NEET PG Counselling choice filling 11th October 2022 Last date for choice filling and locking 14h October 2022 Verification of internal candidates 14th to 16th October 2022 NEET PG Counselling seat allotment 17th to 18th October 2022 NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 19th October 2022 Reporting and Joining. 20th to 26th October 2022

Who can register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

Only those candidates who were not allotted any seat in NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 can register for round 2. Further, those who were allotted a seat in NEET PG counselling round 1 but got cancelled in physical document verification can also register.

Also, the candidates willing for up-gradation of seat in NEET PG counselling round 2 will be eligible for registration. Lastly, those who opted for free exit or did not participate in the counselling of NEET PG round 1 can register.

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

To register for NEET PG counselling round 1, candidates will have to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the registration link. Enter details - name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code, and other relevant information. Now, login with the credentials generated during registration. Fill up the NEET PG counselling application form, upload the documents and pay the registration fees.

Through NEET PG 2022 counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. NEET PG seat allotment is done based on the preferences of colleges as well as specialities, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.