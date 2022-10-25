NEET PG Counselling 2022 Reporting Last Date Extended Till 28 Oct, Get Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for reporting of NEET PG 2022 counselling for 2nd round. As per the extended date, now all the selected candidates in NEET PG round 2 counselling 2022 can report till 28th October by 5 PM. They will have to report at the allotted NEET PG Medical/Dental college with original documents and self-attested photocopy of the same.

Candidates are advised to carry the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 allotment letter downloaded from the MCC website. MCC will conduct the NEET PG counselling for round 3 (mop-up round) between 31st October and 4th November 2022. Candidates will be able to register at the official website of MCC.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment For Round 2

As per the information, the candidates who have joined a seat in NEET PG round 2 of State quota counselling or AIQ counselling will not be eligible for further rounds of counselling. MCC of DGHS will communicate the data of joined candidates up to NEET 2nd round counselling with all the participating States and vice-versa. This will prevent duplication of candidates and seat blocking by the candidates, MCC said in a statement.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round

The NEET PG counselling registration for the mop-up round will be held for those candidates who registered in round 2 and exited with forfeiture of fees without joining. Such candidates can register again for NEET PG round 3 counselling with payment of fees. However, those who have already joined and taken admission up to round 2 of AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities or DNB will not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round and stray vacancy round.