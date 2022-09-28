NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result withdrawn, Choice Filling commence

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Medical Counselling Committee has withdrawn the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result. According to the notification issued “All candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2022 are hereby informed that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of PG Counselling which was uploaded yesterday i.e September 27, 2022, is being withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates during Choice filling, even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of Round-1 and were available for Choice Filling.”

Students who were allotted seats in round 1 of NEET PG 2022 counselling can visit the official website to check the revised schedule and other details of the counselling procedure.

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Official Notification - Direct Link

Considering this, the Medical Counselling Committee has reopened the NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling procedure for Round 1. The notification issued stated that considering the larger public interest, the authorities have decided to open the NEET PG Choice Filling process again and issue fresh results for the Round 1 allotment. MCC has further stated that the candidates who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving consent on the MCC portal.

Students who are satisfied with the choices need not make any changes as the software will pick the choices locked earlier for the seat allotment list which will be released soon. According to the revised schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment list of NEET PG will be announced on September 30, 2022, and candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the colleges allotted between October 1 and October 7, 2022.

