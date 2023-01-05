NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Commences Tomorrow, Check Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is about to begin the Special Stray Vacancy Round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) counselling 2022 tomorrow, January 6, 2023.

As per the latest schedule released on the MCC portal, candidates who are participating in the special stray vacancy round for the academic session 2022 can do the online choice filling on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Seat allotment results for NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Round 2022 are scheduled to be declared on January 10, 2023.

The special final round is organized by MCC in order to fill vacant seats which consist of about 2,244 Postgraduate and 62 MDS seats which remained empty even after the last counselling round. For admission into several Medical courses across the country, candidates will have to pay a refundable security deposit amount of Rs 50,000 to participate in the further counselling process.

Apart from this, the candidates who have not joined or accepted seats allotted to them in the special round will be disqualified from appearing in NEET PG 2023 entrance exam. Candidates who registered previously in the counselling process but do not hold a seat in the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota can participate in the MCC counselling process.

NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Candidates who are interested in taking admissions to medical courses can check the whole counselling schedule available here. It is important to complete the admission process so that the aspirants get admission into the college as per their preference. The payment facility will be available from tomorrow January 6, 2023, on the online MCC portal.

Content Date & Time Security Deposit Payment for Special Stray Vacancy Round January 6 to January 8 (till 4 pm), 2023 Choice Filling & Choice Locking Facility January 6 to January 8 (till 11:59 pm), 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment January 9, 2023 Result of Special Stray Vacancy Round January 10, 2023 College Reporting January 10 to January 14 (till 5 pm), 2023

NEET PG Undertaking 2022

According to the public information released by MCC, the candidates will have to provide an undertaking regarding the allotment of seats at the time of choice-filling in which the applicant has to affirm that he does not hold any seats in the previous counselling rounds.

Moreover, the candidate must accept/ confirm the allocated seats in the Special Stray Vacancy Round. Along with this, he/she also needs to pay the security deposit as prescribed by the medical board. In case the candidate fails to join the seat, then the admission will be forfeited and no further counselling process will be held for the academic year 2022.

