NEET PG Counselling 2023 choice filling window for round 1 closes tomorrow, registration ends today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG counselling 2023 round 1, tomorrow - August 1. Candidates can fill in their choices for NEET PG counselling online at the official website: mcc.nic.in till 11:55 PM.
Also, the locking facility will be available from 3 PM onwards and it will close at 11:55 PM. Today, MCC closed the NEET PG registration 2023 window for round 1 at 12 PM. However, candidates can pay the registration fees for NEET PG 2023 counselling round till 8 pm.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1
MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for 50% All India Quota seats in four rounds namely, 1, 2, 3 and stray round. Candidates can check below the round 1 dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates for round 1
|
Registration for counselling round 1
|
July 27 to August 1, 2023
|
Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 1
|
Till August 1, 2023 (8 PM)
|
Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1
|
July 28 to August 2, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 3 to 4, 2023
|
NEET PG seat allotment result
|
August 5, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by the candidates
|
August 6, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted college
|
August 7 to 13, 2023
|
Verification of joined candidates by institutes
|
August 14 to 16, 2023
NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Dates
Candidates can check below the round 2 schedule of NEET PG:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Verification of seat matrix by institutes
|
August 17, 2023
|
Registration for counselling round 2
|
August 17 to 21, 2023
|
Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 2
|
Till August 21, 2023 (8 PM)
|
Choice filling and locking for counselling round 2
|
August 18 to 22, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 23 to 24, 2023
|
Result of NEET PG seat allotment round 2
|
August 25, 2023
|
Uploading of documents
|
August 26, 2023
|
Reporting at the allotted college
|
August 27 to September 4, 2023
|
Verification of joined candidates by institutes
|
September 5 to 6, 2023
Choice filling and locking in NEET PG counselling 2023
After the registrations, candidates are required to fill in the choice of course and colleges as per their priorities. They can choose a minimum of one college to as many as they want. The selected colleges will be automatically locked for those who fail to lock their choices before the last mentioned date.
A total of 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals will participate in the NEET PG counselling 2023 for 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma and 1,338 Diplomate Of National Board - Centralised Entrance Test (DNB CET) seats.
How to fill choices in NEET PG Counselling 2023?
To fill choices in for NEET PG, candidates can follow the steps below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the registration link, on the homepage
Step 3: Login and the application form will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter the choices, save and submit it
Step 5: Download the application form for future reference
