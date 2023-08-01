NEET PG Counselling 2023 choice filling window for round 1 closes tomorrow, registration ends today

  1. Home
NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC will be closing the choice-filling window of NEET counselling round 1 tomorrow - August 2, 2023. Candidates can pay the registration fee for NEET PG counselling online at mcc.nic.in till 8 PM today. Know how to fill choices here

Updated: Aug 1, 2023 13:00 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG counselling 2023 round 1, tomorrow - August 1. Candidates can fill in their choices for NEET PG counselling online at the official website: mcc.nic.in till 11:55 PM. 

Also, the locking facility will be available from 3 PM onwards and it will close at 11:55 PM. Today, MCC closed the NEET PG registration 2023 window for round 1 at 12 PM. However, candidates can pay the registration fees for NEET PG 2023 counselling round till 8 pm.

NEET PG Counselling Registration Fee Payment 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling Facility - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1 

MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for 50% All India Quota seats in four rounds namely, 1, 2, 3 and stray round. Candidates can check below the round 1 dates below: 

Events 

Dates for round 1 

Registration for counselling round 1

July 27 to August 1, 2023

Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 1

Till August 1, 2023 (8 PM)

Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1

July 28 to August 2, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 3 to 4, 2023

NEET PG seat allotment result

August 5, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates

August 6, 2023

Reporting at allotted college

August 7 to 13, 2023

Verification of joined candidates by institutes

August 14 to 16, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Dates 

Candidates can check below the round 2 schedule of NEET PG: 

Events 

Dates 

Verification of seat matrix by institutes

August 17, 2023

Registration for counselling round 2

August 17 to 21, 2023

Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 2

Till August 21, 2023 (8 PM)

Choice filling and locking for counselling round 2

August 18 to 22, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 23 to 24, 2023

Result of NEET PG seat allotment round 2

August 25, 2023

Uploading of documents

August 26, 2023

Reporting at the allotted college

August 27 to September 4, 2023

Verification of joined candidates by institutes

September 5 to 6, 2023

Choice filling and locking in NEET PG counselling 2023

After the registrations, candidates are required to fill in the choice of course and colleges as per their priorities. They can choose a minimum of one college to as many as they want. The selected colleges will be automatically locked for those who fail to lock their choices before the last mentioned date. 

A total of 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals will participate in the NEET PG counselling 2023 for 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma and 1,338 Diplomate Of National Board - Centralised Entrance Test (DNB CET) seats.

How to fill choices in NEET PG Counselling 2023? 

To fill choices in for NEET PG, candidates can follow the steps below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link, on the homepage

Step 3: Login and the application form will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the choices, save and submit it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference 

