NEET PG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment for Round 1 to Release on August 5; Check Required Documents

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 on August 5, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted seats must upload the required documents by August 6. 

 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 11:38 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will announce the NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 on August 5, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check out the results on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates who will be allotted seats must upload the required documents by August 6. They have to report to the allocated institute between August 7 and 13, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule for round 1 on the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result (Round 1)- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the allotment results is given below:

NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result 

Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow below steps to access the outcome below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the same

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Required Documents for Verification

Check out the mandatory files below:

  • NEET PG 2023 scorecard
  • Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations
  • MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate
  • Date of birth proof
  • Valid ID proof
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Registration certificate 
  • Disability Certificate
  • Caste certificate

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
