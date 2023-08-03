NEET PG Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment for Round 1 to Release on August 5; Check Required Documents

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will announce the NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 on August 5, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check out the results on the official website: mcc.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, candidates who will be allotted seats must upload the required documents by August 6. They have to report to the allocated institute between August 7 and 13, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule for round 1 on the official website.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result (Round 1)- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the allotment results is given below:
NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result
Candidates can follow below steps to access the outcome below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link
Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: View and download the same
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Required Documents for Verification
Check out the mandatory files below:
- NEET PG 2023 scorecard
- Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations
- MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate
- Date of birth proof
- Valid ID proof
- Internship Completion Certificate
- Registration certificate
- Disability Certificate
- Caste certificate
