NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised, Check Schedule Here

NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round schedule revised. Candidates yet to apply for the allotment round can complete the registration process through the link available here.

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 08:54 IST
NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round schedule. According to the revised dates, candidates can complete the registration until 5 pm today and the choice filling process will continue until October 13, 2023. Earlier, the last date for students to complete the registration and choice filling was October 11, 2023. 

MCC is conducting the stray vacancy round to fill up the remaining vacant seats available after the third round of counselling. Eligible candidates can visit the official counselling portal and complete the registration and choice filling process through the link available on the official website. 

The NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round registration  and choice filling link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round through the link given here.

Registration Link - Click Here

Notification - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Registration and Choice Filling

The link for candidates to complete the registration for the NEET PG stray vacancy round is now available on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates yet to complete the registration and choice filling process can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to complete the registration. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and fill out the application form 

Step 4: Fill out the choice of course and college in the choice filling link

Step 5: Submit the fee and click on the final submission link

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule

Particulars

Date

Fresh registration 

October 12, 2023 (5 PM)

Reset registration 

October 12, 2023 (3PM)

Payment facility 

October 12, 2023 (7 PM)

Choice filling

October 13, 2023 (8 AM)

Choice locking

October 12 to 13, 2023

Seat processing

October 13 to 14, 2023

Allotment result

October 15, 2023

Reporting

October 16 to 20, 2023

