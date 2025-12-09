CG Police Result 2025 OUT
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Extended, Enter Allotment Options at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 9, 2025, 14:11 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the window for candidates to enter their choices for round 2 of counselling. Candidates can enter the choice of course and college for allotment until December 12 at mcc.nic.in. 

NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Extended
Key Points

  • Last date to enter choices for round 2 allotment is December 12, 2025
  • Candidates can enter their choice of course and college for allotment at mcc.nic.in
  • Allotment result date expected soon

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for candidates to complete the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling process. As per the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to enter the choices for the NEET PG round 2 allotment is December 12, 2025. 

According to the official notification released, ‘this is to inform all candidates that the choice filling for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended and will remain open until Friday, 12th December 2025’. Candidates applying must make sure they enter all the choices in the order of preference for allotment.

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will now be available until December 12, 2025, at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices for round 2 allotment through the direct link given here. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Counselling - Click Here

How to Enter Choices for Round 2 Choice Filling

Candidates participating in the NEET PG round 2 counselling must enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 2 registration link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Resignation Facility

As per the official issued by MCC, the window for candidates to resign their seats from Round 1 will be available untol 6 PM tomorrow, December 10, 2025. The notification issued states that several PG candidates have requested for resignation of Round-1 seats allotted to them through MCC since they have been allotted seats from Round-1 of State counselling. MCC has hence allowed the resignation from Round-1 PG seats allotted through MCC so that such candidates can join their State counselling seats. Candidates are required to visit the allotted college to vacate their allotted seats, and the Institutes should ensure that all resignations are entered in the intramcc portal of MCC, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ 

