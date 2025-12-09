NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Extended, Enter Allotment Options at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for candidates to complete the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling process. As per the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to enter the choices for the NEET PG round 2 allotment is December 12, 2025.

According to the official notification released, ‘this is to inform all candidates that the choice filling for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended and will remain open until Friday, 12th December 2025’. Candidates applying must make sure they enter all the choices in the order of preference for allotment.

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will now be available until December 12, 2025, at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices for round 2 allotment through the direct link given here.