JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule at mcc.nic.in Soon; List of Important Documents, Steps to Apply Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 6, 2026, 10:38 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Registration for Round 3 counselling is expected to start in the second week of January 2026. Candidates must visit the official website and pay the online application fee based on their category.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MCC will soon release the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule on the at mcc.nic.in.
MCC will soon release the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule on the at mcc.nic.in.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MCC will soon release the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule on the at mcc.nic.in.
  • Registration for Round 3 counselling is expected to start in the second week of January 2026.
  • Candidates must visit the official website and pay the category-wise application fee.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the NEET PG 2026 round 3 counselling dates at mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling registration is expected to begin in the second week of January 2026. Students will need to pay the online application fee according to their category. 

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for details on NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 3:

Overview  Details 
Event name  NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  mcc.nic.in
Stream 

Medical

Dental 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes  MD, MS, and PG Diploma
Seats  50% All India Quota 
Login credentials 

NEET PG Roll Number 

Password

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3?

Students can follow the below steps to to apply for NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling process and participate in the counselling process: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG medical' tab 
  3. Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
  4. Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the captcha and Sign In
  6. Provide your details to complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025
  7. Upload the required documents 
  8. Pay the online registration fees
  9. Review and submit the form 
  10. Download the application form submission confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - NEET PG Counselling 2025-26 Login

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration 

Candidates will need to keep the following documents for MCC NEET PG 2025 counselling: 

  • NEET PG admit card
  • NEET PG result/rank letter
  • Class X marksheet/ Birth Certificate
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • MBBS Degree Certificate
  • Photograph
  • Marksheets of MBBS
  • Permanent/ Provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News