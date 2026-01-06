NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule at mcc.nic.in Soon; List of Important Documents, Steps to Apply Here

Key Points
- MCC will soon release the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule on the at mcc.nic.in.
- Registration for Round 3 counselling is expected to start in the second week of January 2026.
- Candidates must visit the official website and pay the category-wise application fee.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the NEET PG 2026 round 3 counselling dates at mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling registration is expected to begin in the second week of January 2026. Students will need to pay the online application fee according to their category.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table for details on NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 3:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|mcc.nic.in
|Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|MD, MS, and PG Diploma
|Seats
|50% All India Quota
|Login credentials
|
NEET PG Roll Number
Password
How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3?
Students can follow the below steps to to apply for NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling process and participate in the counselling process:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Click on the 'PG medical' tab
- Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
- Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the captcha and Sign In
- Provide your details to complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the online registration fees
- Review and submit the form
- Download the application form submission confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - NEET PG Counselling 2025-26 Login
Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration
Candidates will need to keep the following documents for MCC NEET PG 2025 counselling:
- NEET PG admit card
- NEET PG result/rank letter
- Class X marksheet/ Birth Certificate
- Valid photo ID proof
- MBBS Degree Certificate
- Photograph
- Marksheets of MBBS
- Permanent/ Provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
- Internship Completion Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
