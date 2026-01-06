NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule at mcc.nic.in Soon; List of Important Documents, Steps to Apply Here

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the NEET PG 2026 round 3 counselling dates at mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling registration is expected to begin in the second week of January 2026. Students will need to pay the online application fee according to their category.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for details on NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 3: