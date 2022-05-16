NEE PG Final Year Students Tenure as Residents Extended by DGHS, Get Details Here

NEET PG 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has extended the tenure of final year postgraduate medical students as residents. The service will be continued with full stipend payment and the medical colleges are asked to ensure the availability of accommodation to all such PG students.

The authorities extended final year medical students' tenure to ensure there is no shortage of doctors as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 exam has not been held yet. This will delay the admission of a fresh batch of PG students, and the COVID-19 pandemic situation is still prevailing.

Letter by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

In a letter, the DGHS has asked the PG students to continue their services till the new batch of students arrives physically so as to avoid a shortage of Residents in handling the clinical duties. The service will be continued with full stipend payment and the medical colleges are asked to ensure the availability of accommodation to all such PG students.

Extension of the Tenure of NEET PG Final Year Students

The extension of the tenure for PG students is expected to prevent any obstruction to patient care. In case the NEET PG 2022 exam gets postponed to provide time for medical aspirants to prepare and for NEET PG 2021 counselling to finish, this activity is expected to reduce the stress on doctors and save resources.

NEET PG 2022

Earlier, the NEET PG 2022 admit card has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), and those candidates who registered for NEET PG 2022 exam received a text from NBE about the release of the hall tickets. As per the released date, NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on 21st May (9 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result is expected to be declared by 20th June 2022.

NTA extends Application Deadline for NEET UG 2022 Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the NEET UG 2022. Earlier, the online application process for NEET UG 2022 Exam was to end on 15th May - Sunday; but the authorities have now decided to extend the same by another week until 20th May 2022.

