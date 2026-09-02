NEET PG Hall Ticket 2026 Awaited for September 5 Revised Exam; Download at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2026 admit card for revised examination to be released on September 3, 2026. Candidates from Jaipur centres appearing for the exam can login with their credentials at natboard.edu.in to download the hall ticket
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the hall tickets for the postponed NEET PG examinations soon. Affected candidates scheduled to appear for the postponed examinations must keep visiting the official website to download the admit cards.
NBEMS postponed the NEET PG Exam conducted on August 30, 2026, at two exam centres in Rajasthan due to an internal power supply issue. Candidates of iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura 1 & 2 Centres, Jaipur, will be issued new admit cards for the re-examination scheduled to be held on September 5, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 re-exam admit card will be available for download on the official website. Once released, students are required to log in with their NEET PG application number and Password. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the hall tickets, students are required to carry along with them a valid ID proof for verification at the exam centre.
NEET PG 2026 Hall Ticket Date and Time
NBEMS postponed the NEET PG examination conducted on August 30, 2026, for candidates of iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura 1 and 2 Centres, Jaipur. According to the official notification, the NEET PG 2026 examination for the affected candidates shall be conducted on September 5, 2026 (Saturday) at Jaipur from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.
The revised Admit Cards mentioning the exam venue of the examination shall be made available to the concerned candidates on September 3, 2026. Candidates must note that a specific time for the release of the NEET PG 2026 admit card has not been specified. It is expected that the admit card will be released by the afternoon.
NEET PG 2026 Admit Card: Important Instructions
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The NEET PG 2026 hall tickets will be available for download on the official website natboard.edu.in.
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Candidates are advised to get a coloured printout of the admit cards to be shown at the exam centre
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As per the notification, candidates must report at the Reporting Counter of the Test Centre at 1:00 PM. The entry gate will close at 2:30 PM.
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Along with the admit card, students also need to carry with them a valid ID proof for verification
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Candidates are advised to reach the Test Centre well in advance of the prescribed reporting/entry time, keeping in view traffic, weather, local conditions and the possibility of delay in reaching the Reporting Counter
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.