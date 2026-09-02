NEET PG Hall Ticket 2026 Awaited for September 5 Revised Exam; Download at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the hall tickets for the postponed NEET PG examinations soon. Affected candidates scheduled to appear for the postponed examinations must keep visiting the official website to download the admit cards.

NBEMS postponed the NEET PG Exam conducted on August 30, 2026, at two exam centres in Rajasthan due to an internal power supply issue. Candidates of iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura 1 & 2 Centres, Jaipur, will be issued new admit cards for the re-examination scheduled to be held on September 5, 2026.

NEET PG 2026 re-exam admit card will be available for download on the official website. Once released, students are required to log in with their NEET PG application number and Password. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the hall tickets, students are required to carry along with them a valid ID proof for verification at the exam centre.