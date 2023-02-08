    NEET PG, MDS 2023: Registration Date Extended, Apply at natboard.edu.in

    NEET PG, MDS Registrations 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the admission application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) programmes in online mode. Eligible candidates can now register themselves through the official website- natboard.edu.in.

    NEET PG 2023 Registrations Official Notification - Check Here

    NEET MDS 2023 Registrations Official Notification - Check Here

    NEET PG, MDS 2023 Important Dates

    Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 examinations can go through the extended application dates in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    NEET PG 2023 Registrations

    February 9, 2023, to February 12, 2023

    NEET MDS 2023 Registrations 

    February 10, 2023, to February 12, 2023

    Edit Window for NEET PG, MDS 2023 

    February 15, 2023

    Final Edit Window for NEET MDS 2023

    February 17, 2023, to February 19, 2023

    Final/ Selective Edit Window for NEET PG 2023 

    February 18, 2023, to February 20, 2023

    MBBS Internship Cut-off Important Dates

    As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Health has extended the MBBS internship cut-off for NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 examinations. Candidates can check the revised dates in the table given below.

    Course

    Dates

    NEET PG 2023

    August 11, 2023

    NEET MDS 2023

    June 30, 2023

    #MedicalEducation


    Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023.

    — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

    NEET PG, MDS 2023 

    As per the recent updates, candidates will be able to choose the state and preferred city for their examination among the cities which are available during the time of the closure of the previous NEET PG, MDS 2023 registration window.

    However, a list of the candidates who were unable to update the required images in their NEET PG, MDS 2023 application forms will be made available on the official website of the NBEMS before the commencement of the final and selective correction window. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
