NEET PG, MDS 2023: Registration Date Extended, Apply at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG, MDS Registrations 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the admission application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) programmes in online mode. Eligible candidates can now register themselves through the official website- natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG, MDS 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 examinations can go through the extended application dates in the table given below.

Events Dates NEET PG 2023 Registrations February 9, 2023, to February 12, 2023 NEET MDS 2023 Registrations February 10, 2023, to February 12, 2023 Edit Window for NEET PG, MDS 2023 February 15, 2023 Final Edit Window for NEET MDS 2023 February 17, 2023, to February 19, 2023 Final/ Selective Edit Window for NEET PG 2023 February 18, 2023, to February 20, 2023

MBBS Internship Cut-off Important Dates

As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Health has extended the MBBS internship cut-off for NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 examinations. Candidates can check the revised dates in the table given below.

Course Dates NEET PG 2023 August 11, 2023 NEET MDS 2023 June 30, 2023

Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023.

— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

NEET PG, MDS 2023

As per the recent updates, candidates will be able to choose the state and preferred city for their examination among the cities which are available during the time of the closure of the previous NEET PG, MDS 2023 registration window.

However, a list of the candidates who were unable to update the required images in their NEET PG, MDS 2023 application forms will be made available on the official website of the NBEMS before the commencement of the final and selective correction window.

