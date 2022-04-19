NEET PG Postponed? Fake Notice about NEET PG 2022 postponement Goes Viral on Social Media Platforms

NEET PG 2022 Postponed? Amid calls for postponement of the NEET PG 2022 Medical Entrance exam date, a fake notice claiming that the exam has been deferred had gone viral on social media platforms. The fake letter that has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms, claimed that the NEET PG 2022 entrance exam has been postponed by 6 to 8 weeks.

Fake News Busted by PIB Factcheck Team

However, soon after the letter went viral, Press Information Bureau’s Factcheck Team immediately busted it calling it a hoax and that no such notification has been issued. In a tweet sent out from its account, PIB team noted that "A Fake letter claiming that the NEET-PG examination due to take place on 21/05/2022 has been postponed by 6-8 weeks, is in circulation on social media. No such letter has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.”

What did the Fake Notification say?

The fake notification about NEET PG 2022 Postponement which went viral on social media was issued under the name of the Directorate General Of Healthcare Services, Government Of India. The notification claimed that owing to the representations received from different groups, the exam authority has decided to postpone the upcoming NEET PG 2022 Exam by 6 to 8 weeks. The letter further claimed that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the clash of NEET PG 2021 counselling and NEET PG 2022 exam dates, which is bound to happen if the current schedule is followed?

A #Fake letter claiming that the NEET-PG examination due to take place on 21/05/2022 has been postponed by 6-8 weeks, is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck



— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 19, 2022

Demand for NEET PG 2022 Postponement

While the circular that went viral on social media platforms about the postponement of NEET PG 2022 is fake, the demand for deferring the NEET PG medical entrance exam has been put forth by several doctors. Recently, a group of NEET PG 2022 aspirants have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the insufficient gap that exists between NEET PG 2022 exam and the NEET PG 2021 Counselling. Emphasising the impact of this, the letter says that if the gap between these two key events is not expanded, over 5000 intern doctors will be ineligible to appear for the upcoming exam. So far, government or the health ministry is yet to respond to this letter.

