NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Mop Up Round Out, Check Provisional Result at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional NEET PG seat allotment mop-up round result today on 18th November 2022. All the candidates, who have successfully registered can check their NEET PG seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round at - mcc.nic.in.

MCC is also expected to release the final NEET PG seat allotment mop-up round result 2022 by tomorrow after 10 AM. Before that, candidates have been provided with the facility to submit discrepancies in the provisional NEET PG seat allotment mop-up round till 10 am. This time, MCC is conducting four rounds of online counselling - Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

How To Check Provisional NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up Round?

Candidates can download the provisional result of NEET PG seat allotment from the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download the provisional NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up Round -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on NEET PG Counselling.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on notice for Mop Up Round Provisional Result.

4th Step - Click on the link in the pdf and download the NEET PG seat allotment provisional result.

5th Step - Also, download the same for future references.

How To Raise Objections in NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up Round?

The NEET PG provisional seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round has been released. In case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates must contact to MCC of DGHS till tomorrow 19th November by 10 AM. They will have to mail their grievances at - mccresultquery@gmail.com. Based on the objections raised, the officials will release the final NEET PG seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round.

