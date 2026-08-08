NEET PG Seats 2026: India Has 86,360 Medical Seats, Karnataka Leads With 10,092

India has 86,360 postgraduate medical seats for 2026-27, with Karnataka recording the highest number at 10,092. Health Minister JP Nadda also outlined the Centre’s plan to add 5,000 more PG medical seats by 2028-29.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that India currently has 86,360 postgraduate medical seats across the country. Nadda shared the details while responding to a starred question raised by MP Km Sudha R in the Lok Sabha regarding the expansion of postgraduate medical education. The total number includes PG medical seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). NEET PG 2026: State-Wise Highest PG Medical Seats Karnataka has the highest number of postgraduate medical seats in the country for the 2026-27 academic year, with 10,092 seats. Of these, 2,805 are in government institutions and 7,287 are in private institutions.

Maharashtra ranks second with 9,216 PG medical seats, including 4,277 government and 4,939 private seats.

Tamil Nadu has 8,023 seats, with 3,030 in government institutions and 4,993 in private institutions.

Uttar Pradesh has 7,437 postgraduate medical seats, comprising 3,568 government and 3,869 private seats.

Telangana has 5,248 seats, while Andhra Pradesh has 4,782.

Centre Plans To Add 5,000 NEET PG Seats The Centre has approved Phase III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme aimed at strengthening and upgrading existing state and central government medical colleges, standalone postgraduate institutes and government hospitals. Under the scheme, 5,000 additional postgraduate medical seats are targeted to be created between 2025-26 and 2028-29. The government has also increased the cost ceiling to Rs 1.50 crore per PG seat. The government said the NMC has established a regulatory framework under the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023 and the Post Graduate Minimum Standards Requirement, 2024. These regulations cover the establishment of new postgraduate courses as well as increasing the intake in existing courses. Medical colleges and institutions seeking to start new courses or add seats have to meet prescribed requirements, including those related to faculty, infrastructure and clinical facilities.ucting outreach programmes involving state governments, public sector undertakings and other stakeholders to increase the availability of PG medical seats.