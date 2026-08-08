NEET PG Seats 2026: India Has 86,360 Medical Seats, Karnataka Leads With 10,092
India has 86,360 postgraduate medical seats for 2026-27, with Karnataka recording the highest number at 10,092. Health Minister JP Nadda also outlined the Centre’s plan to add 5,000 more PG medical seats by 2028-29.
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that India currently has 86,360 postgraduate medical seats across the country. Nadda shared the details while responding to a starred question raised by MP Km Sudha R in the Lok Sabha regarding the expansion of postgraduate medical education.
The total number includes PG medical seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
NEET PG 2026: State-Wise Highest PG Medical Seats
- Karnataka has the highest number of postgraduate medical seats in the country for the 2026-27 academic year, with 10,092 seats. Of these, 2,805 are in government institutions and 7,287 are in private institutions.
- Maharashtra ranks second with 9,216 PG medical seats, including 4,277 government and 4,939 private seats.
- Tamil Nadu has 8,023 seats, with 3,030 in government institutions and 4,993 in private institutions.
- Uttar Pradesh has 7,437 postgraduate medical seats, comprising 3,568 government and 3,869 private seats.
- Telangana has 5,248 seats, while Andhra Pradesh has 4,782.
Centre Plans To Add 5,000 NEET PG Seats
The Centre has approved Phase III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme aimed at strengthening and upgrading existing state and central government medical colleges, standalone postgraduate institutes and government hospitals. Under the scheme, 5,000 additional postgraduate medical seats are targeted to be created between 2025-26 and 2028-29. The government has also increased the cost ceiling to Rs 1.50 crore per PG seat. The government said the NMC has established a regulatory framework under the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023 and the Post Graduate Minimum Standards Requirement, 2024. These regulations cover the establishment of new postgraduate courses as well as increasing the intake in existing courses.
Medical colleges and institutions seeking to start new courses or add seats have to meet prescribed requirements, including those related to faculty, infrastructure and clinical facilities.ucting outreach programmes involving state governments, public sector undertakings and other stakeholders to increase the availability of PG medical seats.
No Proposal To Convert All Diploma Seats Into DNB Seats
The Centre has clarified that NBEMS does not currently have any proposal to convert all Diploma seats into full-fledged postgraduate Doctor of National Board (DNB) seats. On postgraduate medical fees, the government said the fee structure for medical courses is determined by the respective state and Union Territory governments and can therefore differ from one state to another.
Medical PG Fees In Private Colleges
The NMC had issued guidelines in February 2022 for determining fees and other charges for 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities. However, these guidelines have been challenged before various courts and the matter remains sub judice.
For NBEMS programmes, including DNB, Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), Fellowship of National Board (FNB) and Diploma courses, fees are centrally regulated and remain uniform across the country. The annual course fee for these NBEMS programmes is Rs 1.25 lakh.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.