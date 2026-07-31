NEET PG Selective Edit Window Opens Today, Make Changes to Documents and Photographs at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the NEET PG selective edit window today, July 31, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2026 entrance examination will be notified by NBEMS regarding any discrepancies in the applications submitted. Such candidates can log in and rectify the faulty documents mentioned.

Students will be notified for rectification of documents and images uploaded. Candidates can make changes to their Photographs, signatures, and Thumb Impression. To rectify deficient/incorrect images, candidates can visit the Scrutiny Tab in the Login Dashboard. The last date for candidates to get the changes done is August 10, 2026.

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What Next After NEET PG 2026 Image Correction?

After the window for candidates to make changes and correct the images uploaded, students will be issued their test city details through the test city intimation slip, which will be released on August 11, 2026. It must be noted that this is not the admit card but just an intimation of the city where students will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG entrance examination. The NEET PG Admit Card 2026 will be available for download on August 27, 2026. The NEET PG entrance Examination will be conducted on August 30, 2026.