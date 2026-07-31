NEET PG Selective Edit Window Opens Today, Make Changes to Documents and Photographs at nbe.edu.in
NEET PG 2026 selective edit window opens today. Candidates can login and make the necessary changes to the photograph, thumb impression and signature images uploaded at nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the NEET PG selective edit window today, July 31, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2026 entrance examination will be notified by NBEMS regarding any discrepancies in the applications submitted. Such candidates can log in and rectify the faulty documents mentioned.
Students will be notified for rectification of documents and images uploaded. Candidates can make changes to their Photographs, signatures, and Thumb Impression. To rectify deficient/incorrect images, candidates can visit the Scrutiny Tab in the Login Dashboard. The last date for candidates to get the changes done is August 10, 2026.
NEET PG Image Correction - Click Here
What Next After NEET PG 2026 Image Correction?
After the window for candidates to make changes and correct the images uploaded, students will be issued their test city details through the test city intimation slip, which will be released on August 11, 2026. It must be noted that this is not the admit card but just an intimation of the city where students will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG entrance examination. The NEET PG Admit Card 2026 will be available for download on August 27, 2026. The NEET PG entrance Examination will be conducted on August 30, 2026.
How to Rectify Scanned Images in NEET PG 2026 Applications
The link for students to make changes to the uploaded images is available in the candidate login. Students can visit the official website of NEET PG and log in with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to rectify the images
Step 1: Visit the NEET PG official website
Step 2: Click on login and enter the credentials
Step 3: Click on the scrutiny tab
Step 4: Select the tab and upload the corrected images
Step 5: Save and click on submit
NEET PG 2026 Exam City Slip and Admit Card
NBEMS will issue the exam city slip for candidates who have completed their online application process. Test cities will be allotted based on the choices entred by students. Only the details of the city where students need to appear for their NEET PG entrance exam will be mentioned. The details of the exam centre will be provided in the official admit cards, which will be issued on August 28, 2026. There will be no provision to change the exam city or exam centre once the same is issued. Candidates are advised to make all necessary travel arrangements prior to the examination so that they are able to appear for the exam.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.