NEET PG to be replaced with National Exit Test (NExT) for PG Admissions

NEET PG Exams: The NEET PG 2023 examinations scheduled for April-May 2023 could be the last examinations for Postgraduate Medical admissions. As per media reports, the National Exit Test will be conducted henceforth for the final year MBBS students interested in pursuing their postgraduate studies.

As per reports, the National Medical Commission in a recently conducted meeting have conveyed to the Union Health Ministry that it plans to conduct the National Exit Test (NExt) in December 2023 for the PG Admissions. In case the exam is conducted in December 2023, the MBBS students from the 2019-20 batch will be appearing for the exams. The results will be used for the admissions to the PG programmes offered for the 2024-25 academic session.

NExT to be considered as Qualifying exams for PG Admissions

According to reports, the NExT exam will serve as a common qualifying exam for final year MBBS students, a licentiate exam to practice medicine, merit-based admissions to PG programmes, and as a screening exam for Foreign Medical Graduates who wish to continue practicing in India.

The government has in September asked for relevant provisions of the NMC Acts to extend the time limit for conducting the NExT exams until September 2024. As per the law, the commission was to conduct a Common Final-Year Undergraduate Medical Examination as specified by regulations within three years of it coming into force. The Act came into effect in September 2020 and as per sources the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is likely to conduct the test instead of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. A decision on the matter is yet to be taken

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Choice-Filling Window For Round 2 Reopens, Enter Options Soon at mcc.nic.in

Conducting the NExT exam will require adequate preparation, syllabus, type, and exam pattern along with a sufficient amount of time for students to prepare for the exams. Mock Tests will also be conducted to familiarize the students will the exam pattern.

The NExT exam will be the same for final year MBBS students who studied in India and those who completed their education abroad which will solve the problem of Foreign Medical Graduates and will give mutual recognition.