NEET Result 2022 Soon: What will be Qualifying Percentile for NEET UG 2022 Results? Get Details Here

NEET Result 2022 Soon: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) result date and time. Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET result 2022 at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who qualify for NEET 2022 will be eligible to apply for admission to various MBBS and BDS programs. Before the announcement of NEET UG result 2022, they must be aware of the qualifying percentile that they need to secure as per their category.

With over 18 lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination, it is expected that about 9 lakh would qualify NEET examination. This, however, would vary from category to category, depending on how many candidates have appeared for which category. For that, they can check the qualifying NEET percentile here.

NEET Result 2022 - Qualifying Percentile

NEET qualifying percentile depends on the category of the candidates. Also, the percentile is a positional ranking system, wherein ranking will be done as per the positional rank of the candidates. Check below the table to know the category-wise NEET qualifying percentile -

Category Qualifying Percentile General, General - EWS 50th Percentile General - PwD 45th Percentile SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL 40th Percentile SC/ST/OBC - NCL Pwd 40th Percentile

What is NEET Qualifying Percentile?

As per the updates, the percentile is a positional ranking system, for example for 50th percentile, candidates who secure more marks than the remaining 50 percent of the would qualify. In simple words, if 100 candidates have appeared for the exam, then those whose marks fall in the top 50 percent of the candidates (irrespective of how many marks they have scored) would qualify.

Also, they must note that the qualifying percentile is 50th percentile and not 50 percent. While 50% of 720 is 360 marks, the 50th percentile may be as low as 120 marks. Hence, for 50th percentile candidates have to score more than 50 percent of the candidates who have applied for general category. Similarly , the 40th percentile for SC/ST will be in accordance with marks scored by candidates in that category.

NEET Answer Key 2022

As per media reports, the NEET result 2022 will be released within a week after the answer key is released in online mode. NTA will release the official NEET answer key soon at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same. Along with the NEET UG answer key, candidate's response sheet will also be released.