NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Close, Allotment Results on December 1

NEET SS CounsellingRound 1: Medical Counselling Committee has closed the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration and choice filling window. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can now check the results on December 1, 2022.

As per the official notice available on the MCC website, the processing of seat allotment for the NEET SS Round 1 will be conducted between November 29 and 30, 2022. The NEET SS Round 1 payment and choice locking facility ended on November 28, 2022, at 11:55 pm.

The NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat allotment result will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Further notification regarding NEET SS 2022 Counselling Rounds will also be available here.

What After NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling

After the NEET SS 2022 Choice Filing for Round 1 Counselling is completed, the processing of seat allotment will be done on November 29 and 30, 2022, following which the Round 1 allotment result will be released on December 1, 2022. Candidates who are allotted seats in the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission and document verification process.

Documents Required for NEET SS Round 1 Reporting

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the Round 1 of the NEET SS 2022 Counselling need to report to the institute/ college allocated to them within the specified time. They will be required to visit the institute for document verification for admission to various NEET SS courses. Moreover, they have to complete the payment for seat confirmation in order to get admission to different medical colleges.

To complete the NEET SS 2022 seat allotment counselling process, candidates should bring the following list of documents at the time of reporting to the allotted college.

NEET SS Admit Card NEET SS Seat Allotment Letter issued by MCC NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Result Certificate of MBBS Degree Certificate of MD/MN/DNB degree Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by National Medical Commission (NMC)/NBE/State Medical Council Birth Certificate or 10th/12th Certificate as proof of DOB ID proofs such as PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, Passport, or Aadhar Card (any one)

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will declare the NEET SS Round 1 Result on December 1, 2022. As per the schedule for All India Counselling available on the MCC website, it is necessary for all the registered candidates to report at the allotted colleges between December 2 to December 7, 2022, to complete the admission process. Candidates must visit the online MCC portal for further updates on the NEET SS counselling process.

