NEET SS 2022 Exam Dates Announced, Online Application Forms to be Available from Today at nbe.edu.in

    NEET SS 2022 Exam Dates Announced: NBEMS has formally notified the NEET SS 2022 Examination Dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super specialty (NEET SS) Exam. Along with this, NEET SS 2022 Application Process will also begin from today in online format through portal - nbe.edu.in.

    Updated: Jul 15, 2022 14:24 IST
    NEET SS 2022 Exam Dates Announced: NBEMS - National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, has formally notified the examination dates for NEET SS 2022. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super specialty (NEET SS) will be held on 1st and 2nd Sept 2022 with the result declaration scheduled to take place on 15th Sept 2022. In addition to this, the NBE has also formally commenced the NEET SS 2022 Application Process online from today. The NEET SS Exam 2022 online registration process will be held via the official portal - nbe.edu.in. To help candidates reach the NEET SS 2022 application portal, a direct link has also been placed below:

    NEET SS 2022 Application Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

    NEET SS 2022 Exam Schedule - Important Dates

    As per the schedule notified by NBE, the application process for NEET SS 2022 will commence from 15th July 2022 - today and will continue until 4th August 2022. Following this, the exam authority will open the application correction window from 8th to 10th August 2022. The NEET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 1st and 2nd Sept 2022 with the results being expected around 15th Sept 2022.

    Events

    Dates

    NEET SS 2022 information bulletin

    July 15, 2022 onwards

    Availability of application form

    July 15, 2022 (3 PM onwards)

    Last date to submit the application form

    August 4, 2022 (11:55 PM)

    Correction window

    August 8 to 10, 2022

    NEET SS 2022 exam date

    September 1 and 2

    Result declaration

    September 15, 2022 (tentative)

    NEET SS 2022 Information Brochure - Click Here to Download

    NEET SS 2022 is being held as a medical entrance test to screen candidates who want to pursue Super specialty programmes from medical institutions in the country. The screening test will assess and evaluate candidates for admission to DM/MCh courses in 156 private/government medical colleges/universities/deemed universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions. The NEET SS 2022 Test will be held in Computer-Based Mode on 1st and 2nd Sept 2022. In case of any queries or concerns, candidates can reach out to NBEMS helpline at 022 – 61087595.

