NEET SS 2022 Exams Begin, Get Important instructions and exam details here

NEET SS 2022: The National Board of Examinations is conducting the NEET SS 2022 Examinations today - September 1, 2022 and tomorrow - September 2, 2022. As per the schedule given, the NEET SS 2022 examinations are being conducted from 9 Am to 4:30 PM on both the days. Candidates appearing for the exams in the mentioned days can check here the points to keep in mind when appearing for the examinations.

The NEET SS Exams 2022 are conducted for the admissions to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and MCh programmes offered in the colleges across the country.

NEET SS 2022 Exams

NEET SS 2022 examinations are being conducted across the various exam centres for 2 ½ hours. The question paper will consist of questions from the

General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad specialty

subject and from all sub-specialty/systems/component of that

primary feeder broad specialty subject. Students appearing for the exams are required to attempt a total of 150 questions.

Points to keep in mind when appearing for exams

The NEET SS 2022 examinations are being conducted across the exam centres designated by the National Board of Examination.

Students appearing for the exams must make sure that they reach the exam centres well ahead of time to avoid getting late.

Students are also required to carry with them the NEET SS 2022 Admit Card along with a valid id proof to be shown at the exam centre.

Since the exams are being conducted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic students attending the exams have also been asked to wear the face marks at all times and also carry a personal hand sanitizer with them.

Candidates are not allowed to carry items such as mobile phones, laptops and other personal belongings, heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags, etc

Also Read: NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Objection window to close tomorrow, Check at neet.nta.nic.in