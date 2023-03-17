NEET SS 2023: NMC Asks Tentative Exam Schedule for Broad Specialty Course, Check Details Here

NEET SS 2023: As per the latest updates, the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the medical colleges and universities in India to handover the tentative exam schedule for the 2020 batch of the broad specialty PG courses so that the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for SuperSpecialty (NEET SS) 2023 exams can be determined.

The authorities ordered them to provide the schedule by today i.e. March 17, 2023. The authorities have asked for the schedule as the final exams of the 2020 batch of these courses are likely to be delayed as their academic session was started late due to COVID-19.

COVID Pandemic Delayed Academic Session 2020

The board states that the academic year for general postgraduate medical courses begins on May 1 and that the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000's last date for admission was May 31. The final test for these courses used to be held in March or April at medical universities.

“However, due to COVID pandemic, the academic session 2020 was delayed and could start on July 1. Accordingly, final examination for these courses is also expected to be delayed,” PGMEB added.

“In this regard, it is requested to provide the tentative examination schedule for the broad specialty PG courses for the 2020 batch. This information is urgently required for deciding the NEET SS exam 2023 schedule,” said Aujendar Singh, deputy secretary, PGMEB in an official notice to registrar of all medical universities.

The board requested that the medical universities deliver the schedule as soon as possible and treat the directives as being of the "most urgent" kind.

Also Read: JEE Main Registration 2023 for Session 2 Ends Today, Apply Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in