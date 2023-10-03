NEET SS 2023 Result Expected on October 15, Download Scorecard, Merit List at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Result Date 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) result on October 15, 2023. Candidates can check NEET SS result pdf on the official website: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Along with the scorecard, the cutoff for each of the 13 groups will also be released.

The minimum qualifying percentile in NEET SS result is 50. Based on the marks secured, a rank list will be prepared for each speciality. NEET SS exam was held on September 29 and 30, 2023. The entrance exam is to held for admission to 2,447 seats of Doctors of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) in 156 government and private medical colleges, as well as, Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions.

NEET SS Result Date 2023

Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check the NEET SS result for 32 super specialities. They can go through the table to know the result date below:

Events Dates NEET SS exam date September 29 and 30, 2023 NEET SS result date October 15, 2023

How to download NEET SS Result 2023?

The result of NEET SS is released online in the form of a pdf. Candidates who appeared for the exam can go through the steps to know how to download NEET SS result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE-nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select NEET SS from the tab

Step 3: Select the result PDF for the respective super speciality course

Step 4: Scroll down the list to find the NEET SS roll number

Step 5: Check the marks and rank secured in the PDF

Step 6: Save the NEET SS result for future reference

NEET SS 2023 Merit List

As per the information available, there will be a separate merit list for each super speciality course. The NEET SS merit list will be determined by the marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance examination. Those willing to get admission to various super speciality courses must score at least the 50th percentile in the exam to qualify.

NEET SS Cutoff

Those securing minimum cutoff scores as determined by the speciality will be considered qualified for the examination. Candidates can check the table below to know NEET SS cut-off scores for the previous years for all specialities:

S. No Group Cut-Off Scores (Out Of 600) 1 Anaesthesia Group 293 2 Ent Group 329 3 Medical Group 272 4 Microbiology Group 345 5 Obstetrics And Gynaecology Group 357 6 Orthopaedics Group 311 7 Paediatric Group 280 8 Pathology Group 342 9 Pharmacology Group 288 10 Psychiatry Group 359 11 Radiodiagnosis Group 337 12 Respiratory Medicine Group 347 13 Surgical Group 285

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Delayed, Check Latest Updates Here