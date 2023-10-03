  1. Home
NEET SS 2023 Result Expected on October 15, Download Scorecard, Merit List at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Result Date 2023: NBE will be announcing the result cum merit list for NEET SS by October 15, 2023. Candidates can download their NEET SS merit list or scorecard online at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in. Check latest updates here

Updated: Oct 3, 2023 14:04 IST
NEET SS Result Date 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) result on October 15, 2023. Candidates can check NEET SS result pdf on the official website: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Along with the scorecard, the cutoff for each of the 13 groups will also be released.

The minimum qualifying percentile in NEET SS result is 50. Based on the marks secured, a rank list will be prepared for each speciality. NEET SS exam was held on September 29 and 30, 2023. The entrance exam is to held for admission to 2,447 seats of Doctors of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) in 156 government and private medical colleges, as well as, Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions.

NEET SS Result Date 2023 

Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check the NEET SS result for 32 super specialities. They can go through the table to know the result date below: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET SS exam date

September 29 and 30, 2023

NEET SS result date 

October 15, 2023

How to download NEET SS Result 2023? 

The result of NEET SS is released online in the form of a pdf. Candidates who appeared for the exam can go through the steps to know how to download NEET SS result 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE-nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, select NEET SS from the tab

Step 3: Select the result PDF for the respective super speciality course

Step 4: Scroll down the list to find the NEET SS roll number

Step 5: Check the marks and rank secured in the PDF

Step 6: Save the NEET SS result for future reference

NEET SS 2023 Merit List

As per the information available, there will be a separate merit list for each super speciality course. The NEET SS merit list will be determined by the marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance examination. Those willing to get admission to various super speciality courses must score at least the 50th percentile in the exam to qualify. 

NEET SS Cutoff 

Those securing minimum cutoff scores as determined by the speciality will be considered qualified for the examination. Candidates can check the table below to know NEET SS cut-off scores for the previous years for all specialities: 

S. No

Group

Cut-Off Scores (Out Of 600)

1

Anaesthesia Group

293

2

Ent Group

329

3

Medical Group

272

4

Microbiology Group

345

5

Obstetrics And Gynaecology Group

357

6

Orthopaedics Group

311

7

Paediatric Group

280

8

Pathology Group

342

9

Pharmacology Group

288

10

Psychiatry Group

359

11

Radiodiagnosis Group

337

12

Respiratory Medicine Group

347

13

Surgical Group

285

