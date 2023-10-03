NEET SS 2023 Result Expected on October 15, Download Scorecard, Merit List at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Result Date 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) result on October 15, 2023. Candidates can check NEET SS result pdf on the official website: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Along with the scorecard, the cutoff for each of the 13 groups will also be released.
The minimum qualifying percentile in NEET SS result is 50. Based on the marks secured, a rank list will be prepared for each speciality. NEET SS exam was held on September 29 and 30, 2023. The entrance exam is to held for admission to 2,447 seats of Doctors of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) in 156 government and private medical colleges, as well as, Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions.
NEET SS Result Date 2023
Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check the NEET SS result for 32 super specialities. They can go through the table to know the result date below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET SS exam date
|
September 29 and 30, 2023
|
NEET SS result date
|
October 15, 2023
How to download NEET SS Result 2023?
The result of NEET SS is released online in the form of a pdf. Candidates who appeared for the exam can go through the steps to know how to download NEET SS result 2023:
Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE-nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, select NEET SS from the tab
Step 3: Select the result PDF for the respective super speciality course
Step 4: Scroll down the list to find the NEET SS roll number
Step 5: Check the marks and rank secured in the PDF
Step 6: Save the NEET SS result for future reference
NEET SS 2023 Merit List
As per the information available, there will be a separate merit list for each super speciality course. The NEET SS merit list will be determined by the marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance examination. Those willing to get admission to various super speciality courses must score at least the 50th percentile in the exam to qualify.
NEET SS Cutoff
Those securing minimum cutoff scores as determined by the speciality will be considered qualified for the examination. Candidates can check the table below to know NEET SS cut-off scores for the previous years for all specialities:
|
S. No
|
Group
|
Cut-Off Scores (Out Of 600)
|
1
|
Anaesthesia Group
|
293
|
2
|
Ent Group
|
329
|
3
|
Medical Group
|
272
|
4
|
Microbiology Group
|
345
|
5
|
Obstetrics And Gynaecology Group
|
357
|
6
|
Orthopaedics Group
|
311
|
7
|
Paediatric Group
|
280
|
8
|
Pathology Group
|
342
|
9
|
Pharmacology Group
|
288
|
10
|
Psychiatry Group
|
359
|
11
|
Radiodiagnosis Group
|
337
|
12
|
Respiratory Medicine Group
|
347
|
13
|
Surgical Group
|
285
Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Delayed, Check Latest Updates Here