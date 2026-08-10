NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Registration Closes Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2025 round 2 new registration window closes today. Link to enter choices for allotment to be available until August 11, 2026 at mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration window for Round 2 NEET SS counselling today, August 10, 2026. As per the revised schedule, the Registration Facility will
be available up to 06:00 PM today. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling need to visit the official website to register and enter the choices.
The window for choice locking for NEET SS 2025 round 2 counselling will close tomorrow, August 11, 2026. The choice filling window will be available until 5 PM, and the window for students to lock the choices will be available from 10 AM to 5 PM tomorrow. Those participating in the second round of NEET SS counselling 2025 are advised to complete the registration and choice filling process for admissions within the time window provided.
NEET SS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Schedule
The NEET SS counselling 2025 revised schedule for round 2 of counselling is available. The registration window closes today, August 10, 2026. Check the complete schedule and details here
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Registration/ Payment Facility
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August 10, 2026
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Choice Filling/ Locking
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August 11, 2026
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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August 12, 2026
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Result
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August 13, 2026
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Reporting
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August 14 to 20, 2026
NEET SS Counselling 2025 Registration and Choice Filling
NEET SS Counselling 2025 round 2 registration and choice filling window is open for candidates participating in the counselling round. The link to register for the counselling process closes today, and the window for choice filling and locking closes tomorrow. Check the steps below.
Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal for NEET SS
Step 2: Click on the Round 2 new registration link
Step 3: Log in with require credentials and fill out the application
Step 4: Submit the application fee
Step 5: Login to enter the choices
Step 6: Enter the choice of college and course in the order of preference
Step 7: Review the choices and lock
Step 8: Save and click on submit
NEET SS Counselling 2025: Choice Locking Mandatory
To be considered for allotment, it is mandatory for candidates to enter their choices for the allotment round. Candidates must note that the choices entered must be done in the order of preference for allotment. After entering the choices, candidates need to lock the choices before the deadline. Choices which are not locked will be locked automatically. It must be noted that once locked, there is no room for students to rearrange their choices.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.