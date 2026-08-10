NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Registration Closes Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration window for Round 2 NEET SS counselling today, August 10, 2026. As per the revised schedule, the Registration Facility will

be available up to 06:00 PM today. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling need to visit the official website to register and enter the choices.

The window for choice locking for NEET SS 2025 round 2 counselling will close tomorrow, August 11, 2026. The choice filling window will be available until 5 PM, and the window for students to lock the choices will be available from 10 AM to 5 PM tomorrow. Those participating in the second round of NEET SS counselling 2025 are advised to complete the registration and choice filling process for admissions within the time window provided.