NEET SS 2023 Applications Underway, Apply Until August 16

NEET SS 2023 Registration: NEET Super Speciality (SS) 2023 exam registration window will close on August 16, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the NEET SS 2023 exams can visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to apply.

According to the schedule available on the official website, the NEET SS 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023. Only those candidates who complete the NEET SS 2023 registration and application process will be able to appear for the entrance exams.

NEET SS 2023 applications are available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the NEET SS 2023 applications.

NEET SS Registration 2023 - Click Here

NEET SS 2023 - Steps to Register

The NEET SS 2023 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates yet to submit their applications can follow the steps given here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on NEET SS

Step 3: Visit the registration link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the NEET SS 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

NEET Super Speciality entrance is conducted for admission to DM/MCh programmes. According to the given schedule, the admit card for the NEET SS exams will be released on September 4, 2023. Only those who have completed the registration process will be issued their admit card.

