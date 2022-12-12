NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Reporting Begins, Check List of Documents Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET counselling 2022 round 1 reporting for super speciality (SS) courses. Candidates who got selected in the NEET SS round 1 seat allotment must report to their respective colleges by December 16, 2022. They must carry the required documents for further NEET SS counselling admission process. They can still check NEET SS round 1 allotment list on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, “Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within the stipulated time from the date of allotment as mentioned in the counselling schedule. Medical colleges will have to furnish information about joining/non-joining online to Medical Counselling Committee”. The NEET SS Counselling 2022 is being held in two rounds.

Documents Required for NEET SS Counselling 2022

Candidates who have been shortlisted have to report to their respective colleges by December 16, 2022. However, they must carry the required documents for further admission process. Check the list of the documents required for NEET SS Counselling 2022-

Admit Card (Issued by NBE)

NEET SS Result or Rank provided by NBE

Allotment letter by MCC (Provisional)

ID Proof- Voter ID, Aadhar Card, or Driving License

MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate

MD, MS, and DNB degree certificate in any speciality

Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS, or DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council

High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate for DOB proof

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2

After the completion of NEET SS Counselling Round 1 reporting, MCC will start the registration process for Round 2. The Registration window for NEET SS Counselling round 2 will be live from December 19 to 24, 2022. The result of the Round 2 seat allotment will be declared on December 27, 2022. However, candidates will have to report to their respective colleges from December 28, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

