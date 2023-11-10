MCC NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling Starts, Allotment Result on Nov 17

  1. Home
NEET SS Counselling 2023: MCC has commenced the choice-filling process for round 1 NEET SS counselling. Registered candidates can fill their choices online at the official website: mcc.nic.in till November 14. Get direct link here

Updated: Nov 10, 2023 12:15 IST
NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the round one choice filling process of NEET SS 2023 counselling at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register and fill in the choices for NEET SS round 1 counselling till November 14, 2023. 

After the completion of the choice filling and locking stage, the seat allotment process for NEET SS 2023 is scheduled to start from November 15 to 16, 2023. Based on that, the NEET SS seat allotment results 2023 will be announced on November 17. 

NEET SS Round 1 Counselling Choice Filling 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Dates 

MCC conducts NEET SS counselling for admission to 2,447 DM/MCh/DNB super speciality seats. As many as 156 government, private, deemed and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions participated in NEET SS counselling 2023. Check round 1 dates here: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET SS counselling registration and payment facility

November 8 to 14, 2023

Choice filling and locking for NEET SS counselling round 1

November 8, 2023

Last date for choice filling and locking for NEET SS 

November 14, 2023

Processing of NEET SS seat allotment

November 15 to 16, 2023

NEET SS round 1 seat allotment 

November 17, 2023

Reporting at the allotted college

November 18 to 24, 2023

How to fill choices NEET SS 2023 Counselling for Round 1? 

After completing the registration, candidates have to enter their choices of course and college for the NEET SS 2023 seat allotment. To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET SS counselling choice filling link

Step 3: Enter the login details 

Step 4: Once done, fill in the choices

Step 5: Click on submit, save it for future references 

MCC NEET SS 2023 Seat Allotment

Based on the choices filled by candidates, availability of seats, scores, reservation criteria and other factors, MCC will release the seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in in the form of a PDF. The NEET SS counselling result will include candidate details, NEET SS All India Rank (AIR), college allotted, course allotted, and remarks. After the release of the NEET SS allotment list 2023, MCC will release the seat allotment letter for the shortlisted candidates. 

