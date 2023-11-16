  1. Home
NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Released; Check Schedule Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment results have been released. Check out the steps to access, complete schedule, and the latest news here.

Updated: Nov 16, 2023 16:52 IST
NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) tomorrow: November 17, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out allotment status at mcc.nic.in.

According to the NEET SS Counselling 2023 schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be completed by today. NEET SS seat allotment result 2023 will be out tomorrow. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institute afterward.

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access seat allotment is given below:

NEET SS 2023 Seat Allotment PDF

CLICK HERE

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Processing of Seat allotment

November 15 to 16

Allotment result

November 16 (OUT)

Reporting to the allotted institute

November 18 to 24

How to Check NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment?

Candidates can go through the following steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the super specialty tab

Step 3: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link from current events

Step 4: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download it for future reference

Documents Required for NEET SS Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET SS Admit Card 2023 
  • NEET SS Scorecard 2023 
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Class 10/Birth Certificate as proof of birth
  • MBBS Degree Certificate
  • MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate
  • Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB

