NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Revised, Registration From December 5

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee has postponed the NEET SS 2023 round 2 counselling registration process. As per the revised schedule, the NEET SS counselling 2023 round 2 registration window will open on December 5, 2023. Students interested in applying for the counselling process can submit their registration and choices for allotment until December 10, 2023.

The choice-filling window is scheduled to open on December 6, 2023. Students participating in the second counselling round can enter their choice of course and college for the allotment through the link provided. Candidates must note that the window to lock the choices entered will be available from December 10, 2023 onwards.

NEET SS counselling 2023 registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the registration for round 2 through the direct link which will be given here as and when the registration begins.

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration

The NEET SS 2023 counselling registration link for round 2 allotments will be available on the official website from December 5, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration and choice-filling process through the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET SS counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS counselling round 2 registration link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and password

Step 4: Enter the details for round 2 counselling

Step 5: Fill out the choices for allotment

Step 6: Lock the choices and click on submit

