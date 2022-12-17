NEET UG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Revised Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022: As per the recent updates, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released revised National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG stray vacancy round dates today - December 17, 2022. Candidates can check the NEET UG counselling 2022 revised dates for stray vacancy round at mcc.nic.in. The notice states that the NEET UG counselling 2022 for stray vacancy round has been extended as many states' mop-up rounds were delayed.

It has been done to avoid the overlapping of dates between the stray round and the mop up round. Candidates who do not want to participate in stay vacancy round of NEET UG counselling 2022, may log in to their account and exercise - OPT-OUT option to prevent the forfeiture of their security deposit.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Stray Vacancy

Events Revised Dates Opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in NEET UG stray vacancy round December 17 to 20, 2022 Processing of seat allotment December 21 to 22, 2022 Seat Allotment result December 23, 2022 Reporting at the allotted colleges December 24 to 28, 2022

How To Download Notice of NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Stray Vacancy?

The notice regarding the extension of dates has been released on the official website of MCC. Candidates can download the same from the official website by following the steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the news and events section.

3rd Step - Now, click on the link - Notice for schedule of Stray Vacancy Round.

4th Step - The PDF will with revised dates will appear on the screen.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Official Notice

It has been mentioned in the notice that the candidates who want to opt-out as they do not want to participate in NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round should do so by December 20, 2022. After the closure of the opt-out window, the process of NEET UG seat allotment for stray vacancy will be done on December 21 and December 22, 2022. The seat allotment result will be declared on December 23, 2022. Candidates will have to report to the allotted college between December 24 to 28, 2022.

Also Read: OJEE NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Announced, Check BAMS, BHMS List at ojee.nic.in