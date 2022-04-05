NEET UG 2022 Fake Notification Circulated, Check details here

NEET UG 2022 Fake Notification: As per media reports, a fake notification regarding the NEET UG 2022 Examinations has been doing the rounds on social media. As per the notification, the NEET UG 2022 application process has commenced from April 4, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Schedule

As per the notification, in order to make the application process smooth, NEET UG 2022 application process has been divided into two sets. The notification also gives a fake schedule for the exams as per which the registration process will be conducted from April 4 to 15, 2022 and the fee payment link will be open until April 17, 2022. Candidates will be able to edit the applications until April 18, 2022. The list of exam centres will be announced on May 20, 2022 and the NEET UG 2022 exams will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

The notification also stated that the first set of information of the students needs to be filled before the last date of submission of the NEET UG 2022 application form online while the second half of the applications needs to be submitted after the NEET UG 2022 results are declared.

NTA Expected to release notification soon

The National Testing Agency has however told the media that the NEET UG 2022 notification is expected by this weekend. NTA officials had earlier stated that the NEET UG 2022 exams are expected to be conducted in July and the applications will commence from April 2022. Students will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2022 exams through the link on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Medical Commission has scrapped the upper age limit for medical aspirants to appear for the NEET 2022 exams. The age limit to apply for NEET was 25 years for the General category students and 30 for the reserved category.

Also Read: NEET 2022: NTA NEET Notification Expected Soon, Here's What Officials said about Application Dates