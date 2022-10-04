NEET UG 2022: MCC To Conduct 2 More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses

NEET UG 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling in two more rounds for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelors of Science (BSc) Nursing programmes. However, the date for NEET PG Second Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round will be released soon.

It is expected the dates for NEET PG counselling extra rounds will be out soon at mcc.nic.in. As per the recent release schedule, MCC will commence the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats on 11th October 2022.

Official Notice Regarding 2 More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses

As per the NEET PG counselling 2022 schedule, it has been mentioned below in the notice that - “There will be two more rounds i.e 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS, BSc Nursing courses. The schedule will be uploaded on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.”

It has also been directed to all participating institutes and medical colleges to treat all Saturdays, Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days in view the limited time available for conducting NEET counselling 2022. Check the image below -

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022

As per the released schedule, the NEET UG counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from 17th to 18th October 2022. The classes for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses for this academic year 2022 will commence on 15th November 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment 11th to 17th October 11 to October (11 AM) NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking 14th to 18th October 2022 NEET UG Counselling Verification 17th to 18th October 2022 NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment 19th to 20th October 2022 NEET UG Counselling Result 21st October 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 22nd to 28th October 2022

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 11th Oct, Check NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Schedule