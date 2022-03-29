NEET UG 2022 Registration: Confirmation Page Soon to be available at DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in

NEET UG 2022: As per the latest update, Digilocker on Twitter tweeted that candidates will be able to access their NEET UG 2022 confirmation page in DigiLocker soon. With this, candidates will be able to access their NEET UG 2022 confirmation page by visiting the official page of DigiLocker. All the information related to the NEET-UG will be uploaded by the NTA on the official websites - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG aspirants can download the DigiLocker app from Android and iOS app stores and complete the registration process before applying.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Dates: Exam Likely on July 17

NEET UG 2022 confirmation page on DigiLocker

“Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker,” the official Twitter handle of DigiLocker tweeted.

Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker https://t.co/Y8SaVNAAha pic.twitter.com/2PdZXnTDZi — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) March 28, 2022

NEET UG Upper Age Limit

Also, the upper age limit for NEET UG has been removed this year for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for general category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for reserved category candidates. This could mean that more students will take the test this year. As per past trends, around 15 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year.

NEET Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who have qualified for the Class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology as main subjects from a recognized board will be eligible to apply for NEET-UG 2022. While the NTA conducts the entrance examination, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for completing the counselling process for 15% of all India quota medical seats using NEET scores. For state quota medical seats, counselling is conducted by respective state authorities.

NEET UG 2022

Every year, NEET UG is conducted for the selection of eligible candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, and Life Science courses. However, till now, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the NEET UG 2022 examination date, and the time has not been announced yet. As per media reports, NEET 2022 is likely to take place between the third week of June and the first week of July.

Also Read: NEET 2022 Date Confirmed? When To Apply for NEET UG Medical Entrance Exam?