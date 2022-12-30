NEET UG 2023: Applications Expected Soon, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency is soon expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 registration process. The NEET UG also known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The dates were announced by the National Testing Agency along with the list of other national-level exam dates.
The NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application link will be announced on the official website. The link will be made live at nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2023 exams are first required to complete the registration process following by which they will be able to complete the application form and submit the requisite application fee.
NEET UG 2023 Application Form
The NEET UG 2023 Application form will be available in online mode. Candidates who have been preparing for the NEET UG 2023 exams can check here the steps to follow when submitting applications for the entrance exam.
Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 Official Website
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details and enter the application form
Step 4: Submit the Application fee and click on the final submission
Documents required to be submitted
When submitting the application form, students also need to submit a list of documents which will be useful for the verification process of the candidate. The list of documents required is mentioned below.
-
Class 10 and Class 12 mark-sheet
-
Passport-size photograph in JPG format
-
Signature in JPG format
- Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format
-
Valid government ID proof
-
Left-hand thumb impression in JPG format
