NEET UG 2023: Applications Soon, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on May 7, 2023. With the examination dates already announced, the application schedule of the NEET UG 2023 exams is awaited by medical aspirants across the country.

According to reports, the registration and application schedule for the NEET UG 2023 Exams will be announced on the official website soon. NEET Exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses along with BVSc and AH Colleges. Those who qualify the NEET Exams will be eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling procedures.

NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application form will be released on the official website of NEET NTA. Students are advised to keep visiting this page for all updates regarding the NEET UG 2023 examinations.

Where to Apply for NEET UG 2023

The NEET UG 2023 Registration and application form will be made available online. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2023 Exams can apply for the entrance exam through the link which will be available on the official website - nta.ac.in. Along with the official website of NTA, the applications will also be available on the official NEET website - neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Application Process

The NEET UG 2023 online application form will be available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates applying will first be required to visit the official website and complete the Registration process through the registration link available online.

After completing the NEET 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee. Follow the steps provided here to check the NEET UG 2023 Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link available

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details

Step 4: Login to fill the NEET UG 2023 Applications

Step 5: Enter all details required and upload the documents as per the size requirement

Step 6: Submit the NEET UG 2023 Application Fee and Click on the final submission

