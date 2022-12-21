    NEET UG 2023: Applications Soon, Check Details Here

    The National Testing Agency will soon be releasing the NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application Schedule. Candidates preparing to appear for the NEET UG 2023 Exams can visit the official website for further updates on the entrance exam.

    Updated: Dec 21, 2022 12:04 IST
    NEET UG 2023 Applications
    NEET UG 2023 Applications

    NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on May 7, 2023. With the examination dates already announced, the application schedule of the NEET UG 2023 exams is awaited by medical aspirants across the country. 

    According to reports, the registration and application schedule for the NEET UG 2023 Exams will be announced on the official website soon. NEET Exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses along with BVSc and AH Colleges. Those who qualify the NEET Exams will be eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling procedures. 

    NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application form will be released on the official website of NEET NTA. Students are advised to keep visiting this page for all updates regarding the NEET UG 2023 examinations. 

    Where to Apply for NEET UG 2023

    The NEET UG 2023 Registration and application form will be made available online. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2023 Exams can apply for the entrance exam through the link which will be available on the official website - nta.ac.in. Along with the official website of NTA, the applications will also be available on the official NEET website - neet.nta.nic.in

    NEET UG 2023 Application Process

    The NEET UG 2023 online application form will be available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates applying will first be required to visit the official website and complete the Registration process through the registration link available online. 

    After completing the NEET 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee. Follow the steps provided here to check the NEET UG 2023 Registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link available

    Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details

    Step 4: Login to fill the NEET UG 2023 Applications

    Step 5: Enter all details required and upload the documents as per the size requirement

    Step 6: Submit the NEET UG 2023 Application Fee and Click on the final submission

    Also Read: DU Admissions 2022: PG 4th Admission List to be Released Today, Check at admissions.uod.ac.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification