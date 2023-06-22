NEET UG Counselling 2023: Assam Gets 326 New MBBS Seats as NMC Recognizes Two Medical Colleges

  1. Home
NEET UG Counselling 2023: NMC has acknowledged two medical colleges in Assam which has added a total of 326 MBBS seats. Check out the complete details here.

Updated: Jun 22, 2023 17:52 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The National Medical College (NMC) has acknowledged two medical colleges in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM has granted recognition to Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years. This decision has added 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course. Check out the parameters on which the commission assessed the medical colleges here.

The official statement of CM reads, “The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course.”

Check out Official Tweet Here:

NEET UG Counselling 2023: NMC Judges Medical Colleges on Crucial Parameters

NMC judged the colleges on various parameters including physical verification of faculties, aadhar-based biometric attendance, and a few others. The colleges met the eligibility requirements. Hence, they got an extension of 5-year recognition. 

NMC has granted recognition to Assam Medical College after proper physical verification and other duties. They did a digital assessment of Assam Medical College and Hospital during the practical exams conducted on April 3, 2023. The commission also issued a notice to the Assam Medical College to raise issues such as vacancies in the ENT department. The College made efforts to wind up the discrepancies. 

The official notification reads, “After taking into account all the facts and the submissions made by the Principal, AMHC, the 1st Appeal Committee unanimously decided to grant Continuation of Recognition of 170 MBBS degree seats to the Medical College for five years The Principal AMCH, Guwahati accepted the decision of the 1st Appeal Committee.”

NMC also raised questions on Guwahati Medical College and Hospital over faculty member’s attendance not being marked on aadhar-based biometrics. In response, the college principal stated that 434 out of 475 registered users have marked attendance in AEBAS. After gauging several other things, the commission granted recognition to Guwahati Medical College as well.

