NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 registration ends tomorrow, apply soon at mcc.nic.in, two new seats added

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration window for round 3 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling tomorrow: September 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) quota seats in MBBS, and BDS programmes offered by medical, dental colleges at mcc.nic.in.

Also, the choice-filling for round 3 of NEET counselling will end on September 5, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done between September 6 and 7. MCC will declare the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result on September 8, 2023.

NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Round 3 Dates

The choice filling and locking facility will close on September 5. They can check the table below to know dates related to NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling:

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Registration last date September 4, 2023 Last date for payment September 4, 2023 NEET UG choice filling facility September 1 to 5, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 6 to 7, 2023 NEET UG Seat Allotment Result September 8, 2023 Document uploading September 9, 2023 Reporting at the allotted colleges September 10 to 18, 2023 Verification of joining candidates September 19 to 20, 2023

How to register for NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 3?

Aspirants must participate in NEET UG counselling on or before the last date to get admission to medical or dental colleges. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Read the instructions and enter the mandatory details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET result and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page

MCC adds two new seats for NEET UG Counselling 2023

MCC informed about newly added seats of CW quota in Maulana Azad Medical College which were vacated earlier in compliance with court orders. “However, such 02 seats have now been added in the seat matrix of round 3 of NEET(UG)-2023. Eligible CW candidates may opt for the said seats during choice filling for Round -3 of NEET(UG)-2023,” it said in an official notice.

Also Read: UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates revised, check new schedule here