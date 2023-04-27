  1. Home
NEET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip to be Release Soon, Check Details Here

NTA is expected to release the exam city intimation slip for NEET UG 2023 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam will be able to download it from the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Apr 27, 2023 10:29 IST
NEET UG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the exam city intimation slip for NEET UG 2023 soon in online mode. Whereas the examination authority will be conducting the NEET UG examination on May 7, 2023, in pen and paper mode. Once released, those candidates who are appearing for the NEET UG exam for admission into undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions will be able to check and download the exam city intimation slip from the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link (Available Soon)

As per the recent updates, for the ease of the students who will be travelling to the exam centre from far away, the testing agency will be releasing the exam city intimation slip along with the admit card. This slip will provide the exam city details to the candidates where their centre will be located. Candidates make sure that the exam centre city will be allotted on the basis of the city entered in their preference by them at the time of the application process. 

Steps to download NEET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

Once released, candidates will be able to download the exam city intimation slip by entering the required credentials. They can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG exam city intimation slip available on the screen

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as application number, date of birth and security pin and then click on the website

Step 4: The NEET UG exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and print a hard copy for future reference

