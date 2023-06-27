NMC Rejects Demand To Hold NEET UG Twice A Year

NEET UG 2023:The All of India Student's Union (AISU) has received a letter from the National Medical Commission (NMC) asking for feedback on the idea of holding the NEET UG exam twice a year beginning this year. According to NMC, there are no such plans.

The official tweet of AISU reads, “Received response from NMC on our representation requesting NEET UG to be conducted twice a year. Their reply highlights financial challenges and burden on government resources. Response is disappointing.”

Check Out Official Notification Here

NMC claimed in a letter to the Association that all available MBBS seats were filled during this single round of counselling and that no additional NEET UG exams were necessary. Additionally, the NEET exam requires a significant investment of time, money, and other resources, therefore holding the exam may place an excessive load on the government coffers.

"In view of the above, it is not feasible for the Commission to hold this exam twice a year. However, NEET aspirants are now free to appear next year in exam as upper age bar has already been removed," NMC notification reads.

NEET UG aspirants sought twice-a-year exams, say stress leads to suicides

Numerous student organisations lobbied the Central government to hold the NEET exam twice annually so that students wouldn't have to wait an entire year to take the important test. This action was anticipated to lessen the immense strain that NEET candidates experience and groups have also connected the excessive stress level to the rise in NEET aspirant suicide cases.

