NEET UG 2023 Registration Ends Soon, Check Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is going on and will conclude on April 6, 2023, by 9.00 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm n similar date. They must fill out the application form before the last date as the authorities may not provide any extensions. They can visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in to register themselves.

The authorities have not announced the application correction dates till now. However, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm. The authorities will announce the remaining important dates soon.

NEET UG 2023 Application Fee

Category Application Fee (INR) General 1,700 Other Backward Classes 1,600 Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disability 1,000 Outside India 9,500

Who Can Apply for NEET UG 2023?

Only eligible candidates can apply for the exam. Candidates can check out the NEET UG Eligibility Criteria 2023 here-

He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission

Lower Age Limit: Candidates of General (UR)/General-EWS and SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD Category before or on December 31, 2006

There is no Upper age limit

Indian Citizens/ Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) intending to pursue Undergraduate Medical Courses in a foreign Medical/ Dental Institute also need to qualify for NEET (UG).

NEET UG 2023 Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for NEET UG 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves before the deadline-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the NEET registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the application number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2023 Basic Registration Ends Today, Check How to Apply Here