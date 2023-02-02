NEET UG 2023 Registration To Begin Soon, Check Steps to Apply Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration To Commence Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to start the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Registrations soon. Once started, candidates can fill out the NEET UG 2023 registration form on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, the authorities will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023.

The authorities will release the NEET UG 2023 Admit card prior to the examination. Candidates must note that NEET UG Admit Card 2023 is an important document to be carried along with the valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, the candidate shall not be allowed entry to the examination hall. However, candidates can check out the list of documents to be uploaded in the NEET UG Application form 2023 here.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2023?

NEET UG 2023 registration will begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can fill out the form by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on NEET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Register by entering the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the NEET UG 2023 Application form

Step 6 : Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

Documents Required for NEET UG 2023 Application Form

The NEET UG 2023 registration will be commenced soon. Candidates can check out the list of a few documents required below.

Class 10th certificate

Signature

Left-hand thumb impression

Passport and postcard-size photographs

Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants

Citizenship certificate

Category certificate

PwBD certificate

