NEET UG 2026: 882 Students From Punjab Government Schools Clear Exam, Over 100% Rise In Two Years

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said more than 850 students from the state’s government schools have passed the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, held on June 21. The minister said the results, announced on July 16 reflect the impact from the state government’s education reforms, according to news agency PTI.

The minister highlighted the sustained impact of “Sikhya Kranti”, a programme aimed at completely overhauling and modernizing the state's government schools and higher education system.

“Once again, students from our government schools have proven that quality education and hard work go hand in hand. This year, 882 of our students have qualified NEET, reflecting the sustained impact of 'Sikhya Kranti' and the dedication of our teachers," Singh said in a statement.