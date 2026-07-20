NEET UG 2026: 882 Students From Punjab Government Schools Clear Exam, Over 100% Rise In Two Years
The number of government school students of Punjab who qualified the NEET rose from 437 in 2024 to 882 in 2026, an increase of more than 100 per cent.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said more than 850 students from the state’s government schools have passed the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, held on June 21. The minister said the results, announced on July 16 reflect the impact from the state government’s education reforms, according to news agency PTI.
The minister highlighted the sustained impact of “Sikhya Kranti”, a programme aimed at completely overhauling and modernizing the state's government schools and higher education system.
“Once again, students from our government schools have proven that quality education and hard work go hand in hand. This year, 882 of our students have qualified NEET, reflecting the sustained impact of 'Sikhya Kranti' and the dedication of our teachers," Singh said in a statement.
NEET UG 2026 Qualifiers More Than Double In Punjab Over Last Two Years
Singh said the performance of government school students over the last three years has steadily improved. In 2024, 437 students from the state qualified the NEET, which increased to 847 in 2025 and further rose to 882 in 2026, an increase of more than 100 per cent in the last two years.
He further added that while the main examination of NEET UG was cancelled due to a paper leak and a re-test was conducted, students from government schools still performed well.
Singh Shares A Student’s Success Story
Singh shared that Prateek Kumar, a student from Ludhiana scored 594 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG examination. Prateek, whose father is a private school teacher earning Rs 16,000 per month said he aspired to become an oncologist and serve cancer patients. He prepared for the exam through free online coaching and mock tests under the Punjab School Education Department's PACE programme for government school students, the statement added.
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The minister also said that the state emerged as the top performing state in school education in NITI Aayog’s Education Quality Report 2026. He further added that the government will continue to provide mentorship and competitive exam preparation to students studying in government schools.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.