NEET 2026: Advisory Issued on Updation of Aadhaar Card, UDID Card, Disability Certificate, Check Details Here

Jan 6, 2026, 09:35 IST

NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in May 2026. Check the new advisory issued by the NTA regarding updation of the Aadhaar Card, UDID Card here.

NEET UG 2026: Advisory Issued for Updation of Aadaar Card
Key Points

  • NEET UG 2026 to be conducted in May this year
  • Advisory issued to update Aadhaar Card, DIDI Card and Disability Certificates
  • Link to apply for NEET UG 2026 to be available soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification regarding the updation of Aadhaar Cards and UDID Cards for NEET UG 2026 registrations. As per the official notification, candidates must update their Aadhaar Card/ UDID Card/ Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) before filling of online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG) – 2026]. The NEET UG 2026 entrance exam is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May 2026, i.e., May 3, 2026, as per previous year trends. Candidates must ensure that they complete the ID update process before the start of the application process.

NEET UG 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

NEET UG 2026: Advisory for ID Updation

According to the official notification issued, to streamline the process for NEET (UG)-2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the documents are updated well in advance before applying for NEET (UG)-2026 in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage. The list of documents and details are provided below

  1. Aadhaar Card- All the candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the Candidate: 

  • Name 

  • Date of Birth 

  • Gender 

  • Photograph

  • Address 

  • Biometric Information (wherever applicable) 

Candidates requiring any correction or update in their Aadhaar details may do so by following the UIDAI guidelines. For Aadhaar update-related services, candidates may visit the official UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

  1. UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- Candidates are advised that the UDID Card is valid, updated and renewed, as required. 

  2. Category Certificate- Candidates are (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) is updated and valid.

NEET UG 2026 Registration and Application Process

The link for candidates to apply for NEET UG 2026 will be made live on the official website soon. To register, candidates need to have a valid email id and mobile number through which all further communication will be conducted. The steps to apply for NEET UG 2026 are given below

  • Visit the official website

  • Click on NEET UG Registration

  • Click on the live link

  • Click on new registration

  • Enter all required details

  • Fill out the application form

  • Upload all necessary documents

  • Submit the application fee

  • Save and click on submit

Candidates will be notified soon regarding the schedule for applying for NEET UG 2026. Candidates must keep visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

