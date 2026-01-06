NEET 2026: Advisory Issued on Updation of Aadhaar Card, UDID Card, Disability Certificate, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification regarding the updation of Aadhaar Cards and UDID Cards for NEET UG 2026 registrations. As per the official notification, candidates must update their Aadhaar Card/ UDID Card/ Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) before filling of online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG) – 2026]. The NEET UG 2026 entrance exam is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May 2026, i.e., May 3, 2026, as per previous year trends. Candidates must ensure that they complete the ID update process before the start of the application process.

NEET UG 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

NEET UG 2026: Advisory for ID Updation

According to the official notification issued, to streamline the process for NEET (UG)-2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the documents are updated well in advance before applying for NEET (UG)-2026 in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage. The list of documents and details are provided below