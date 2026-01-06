NEET 2026: Advisory Issued on Updation of Aadhaar Card, UDID Card, Disability Certificate, Check Details Here

Key Points
- NEET UG 2026 to be conducted in May this year
- Advisory issued to update Aadhaar Card, DIDI Card and Disability Certificates
- Link to apply for NEET UG 2026 to be available soon at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification regarding the updation of Aadhaar Cards and UDID Cards for NEET UG 2026 registrations. As per the official notification, candidates must update their Aadhaar Card/ UDID Card/ Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) before filling of online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG) – 2026]. The NEET UG 2026 entrance exam is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May 2026, i.e., May 3, 2026, as per previous year trends. Candidates must ensure that they complete the ID update process before the start of the application process.
NEET UG 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
NEET UG 2026: Advisory for ID Updation
According to the official notification issued, to streamline the process for NEET (UG)-2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the documents are updated well in advance before applying for NEET (UG)-2026 in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage. The list of documents and details are provided below
Aadhaar Card- All the candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the Candidate:
Name
Date of Birth
Gender
Photograph
Address
Biometric Information (wherever applicable)
Candidates requiring any correction or update in their Aadhaar details may do so by following the UIDAI guidelines. For Aadhaar update-related services, candidates may visit the official UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- Candidates are advised that the UDID Card is valid, updated and renewed, as required.
Category Certificate- Candidates are (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) is updated and valid.
NEET UG 2026 Registration and Application Process
The link for candidates to apply for NEET UG 2026 will be made live on the official website soon. To register, candidates need to have a valid email id and mobile number through which all further communication will be conducted. The steps to apply for NEET UG 2026 are given below
Visit the official website
Click on NEET UG Registration
Click on the live link
Click on new registration
Enter all required details
Fill out the application form
Upload all necessary documents
Submit the application fee
Save and click on submit
Candidates will be notified soon regarding the schedule for applying for NEET UG 2026. Candidates must keep visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in for latest updates.
